Japanese shares dip after activation of U.S-China tariffs

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares dipped on Mondayas the weekend activation by the United States and China oftariffs on some of each other's goods deepened the ongoing tradewar between the pair.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, while Beijing started imposing newduties on U.S. crude on the same day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

There were 64 advancers on the Nikkei index against 154decliners, as shares of companies with a strong presence inChina retreated.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd6301.T declined0.3%, robot manufacturer Fancuc Corp6954.T lost 0.2% andelectrical equipment maker Yaskawa Electric Corp6506.T fell1%.

Shipping companies, on the other hand, gained thanks to arise in the Baltic index .BADI , which tracks rates for shipsferrying dry bulk commodities, to a nine-year peak. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q44N

Nippon Yusen KK 9101.T edged up 0.5%, Kawasaki KisenKaisha 9107.T added 1.2% and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T was up0.8%.

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.28% to 1,507.63.

The top underperformers among the top 30 core Topix nameswere Central Japan Railway Co9022.T m which lost 1.4%,followed by Shin-Etsu Chemical Co4063.T which fell 1.3%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topixwere Astellas Pharma Inc4503.T , which rose 2.1% and TakedaPharmaceutical Co 4502.T , which climbed 1.2%.