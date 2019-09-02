Japanese share slip as U.S., China impose more tariffs

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei slips 0.41%, Topix sheds 0.44%

* China-related shares edge lower as trade war escalates

* Crude oil slide weighs on energy-related companies

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares slipped on Mondayafter the United States and China imposed more tariffs on eachother's goods, escalating a dispute that is increasinglyweighing on export-reliant Asia and disrupting global trade.

Washington began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety ofChinese goods on Sunday, while Beijing started imposing newduties on U.S. crude oil on the same day. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25S01P

The Nikkei stock average .N225 ended down 0.41% at20,620.19 points.

"While the latest activation of tariffs between the UnitedStates and China is not a positive development, it was not asurprise and the market's losses were limited as a result," saidSochiro Monji, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS AssetManagement.

Japanese manufacturing activity declined for a fourthstraight month in August amid flagging demand, a revisedbusiness survey showed on Monday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P2Q3

There were 67 advancers on the Nikkei index against 151decliners.

Shares of companies with a strong presence in Chinaretreated.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd6301.T declined0.2%, robot manufacturer Fanuc Corp6954.T lost 0.5% andbathroom and kitchen fixture maker TOTO Ltd5332.T retreated0.7%.

Oil and natural gas developers Inpex1605.T and JapanPetroleum Exploration Co 1662.T each lost 1.7%, respectively,hurt by a sharp drop in crude oil prices. Refiner Idemitsu Kosan5019.T was down 0.7%.

Shipping companies, on the other hand, gained thanks to arise in the Baltic index .BADI , which tracks rates for shipsferrying dry bulk commodities, to a nine-year peak. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q44N

Nippon Yusen KK 9101.T edged up 0.4%, Kawasaki KisenKaisha 9107.T added 1.7% and Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T was up0.9%.

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.44% to 1,505.21.

The volume of shares traded on Topix was 0.71 billion,compared to the average of 1.11 billion yen in the past 30 days.

The top underperformers among the top 30 core Topix nameswere Central Japan Railway Co9022.T which lost 2.1%, followedby Shin-Etsu Chemical Co4063.T which fell 1.7%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topixwere Astellas Pharma Inc4503.T , which rose 2.6% and TakedaPharmaceutical Co 4502.T , which climbed 1.6%. (Editing by Kim Coghill) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))