Aug 6 (Reuters) - Japanese electronics manufacturer NEC Corporation unveiled a prototype flying car that stayed in the air for almost a minute during a test in Japan this week.

About the size of an autorickshaw and equipped with four horizontal propellers, the drone-like prototype reached a height of 3 metres (10 feet) during the test in Chiba, east of Tokyo, on Monday.

The flying car is designed to make deliveries on unmanned flights, NEC officials said.