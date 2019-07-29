Quantcast

Japanese computer parts maker pleads guilty to price-fixing, agrees to fine

By Reuters

By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON, July 29 (Reuters) - A Japanese electronics part maker agreed to pay $28.5 million for its role in a price-fixing scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Monday.

NHK Spring Co Ltd pleaded guilty in U.S. district court in Michigan to a felony charge of conspiring with others, who were unnamed, to fix prices and refrain from price competition, according to a Justice Department press release.

NHK Spring did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company ran the price-fixing operation from as early as May 2008 to as late as April 2016, according to the department.

As part of a plea deal, NHK Spring will pay the fine and cooperate in an ongoing investigation.





