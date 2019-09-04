Japan stocks wobble as US data stokes recession fears, but Nintendo jumps

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share averagestruggled for traction on Wednesday and the broader Topix dippedafter weak U.S. economic data stoked fears of a global recessionand soured investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 ended up 0.12% at20,649.14 points, while the broader Topix .TOPX dropped 0.26%to 1,506.81.

Cyclical sectors came under pressure, with metal products .IMETL.T , iron and steel .ISTEL.T among worst performingsectors on the Topix.

"The weak U.S. ISM data underscored the view that arecession is highly probable. Global investors are preparing forit in a sombre manner," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investmentofficer at Libra Investments.

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing9983.T gained 0.9% afterthe clothing chain operator said same-store sales at its Uniqlooutlets in Japan rose 9.9% in August from a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U1GN

Nintendo7974.T rose 2.6% on hopes of product updates orannouncements after the gaming company said it will broadcast apre-recorded "Nintendo Direct" global presentation on Thursdaymorning, Japan time. (2200 GMT on Wednesday).

Elsewhere, Kakaku.com2371.T climbed 1.6%, buoyed by hopesof a potential inclusion of the Nikkei average in the periodicreview of its constituents.

Other candidates Zozo3092.T and M3 2413.T were also indemand, adding 0.2% and 1.2%, respectively, while Nintendo foundan extra tailwind from this.

Review results of the Nikkei constituents are due as earlyas this week.

Other notable movers include TSE REIT index .TREIT ,advancing 0.9%, moving closer to the 12-year peak hit two weeksago.