Japan stocks under pressure as U.S. data stokes recession fears

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share averagestruggled for direction on Wednesday, while the broader Topixdipped after poor U.S. economic data stoked global recessionfears and soured investor sentiment.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 was little changed at20,631.14 by the midday break, while the broader Topix .TOPX fell 0.3% to 1,506.17.

Overall sentiment remained subdued amid growing worriesabout a global recession. U.S. manufacturing activity contractedfor the first time in three years in August, with new orders andhiring declining sharply as trade tensions weighed on businessconfidence, data showed Tuesday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing9983.T gained 1.4% afterthe clothing chain operator said same-store sales at its Uniqlooutlets in Japan rose 9.9% in August from a year earlier. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U1GN

Other notable movers include TSE REIT index .TREIT ,advancing 0.8%, moving closer to the 12-year peak hit two weeksago. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25G1P8urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D238

Elsewhere, Kakaku.com2371.T climbed 2.6% and Nintendo7974.T jumped 2.9%, buoyed by hopes of a potential inclusionof the Nikkei average in the periodic review of itsconstituents. Other candidates Zozo3092.T and M3 2413.T were also in demand, adding 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively.

