Japan stocks track Wall Street higher, Shiseido soars

* Nikkei rises 0.44%, pulls away from 7-month low

* Renewed U.S.-China trade dispute limits gains

* Shiseido soars on earnings

TOKYO, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Friday withthe Nikkei pulling away from seven-month lows as investors tookheart from a bounce on Wall Street, although fresh concernsabout global trade hung over sentiment.

Gains were limited by renewed worries over the U.S.-Chinatrade dispute after a report that the White House is delaying adecision on whether to allow U.S. companies to do business withChina's Huawei Technologies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day up 0.44% at20,684.82.

The index slid to 21,110.76 on Tuesday, its lowest sinceJan. 10, as the escalating U.S.-China trade war knockedsentiment. It was headed for a weekly loss of roughly 1.7%.

"It wasn't a very proactive rise today with equities gainingmostly in the absence of major bad news," said Soichiro Monji,senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"We should see the market finally enter its summer lull nextweek, although East Asian geopolitical risks, such as the unrestin Hong Kong, will bear watching," he added.

Natural gas and oil developer Inpex Corp1605.T advanced2.6% after its operating profit soared 40.7% in the April-Junequarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1JXB59N

Cosmetics company Shiseido Co4911.T climbed 8.1% afterreporting an increase in sales for the January-June periodthanks in part to steady demand in the Chinese market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1Y1A3O0

Shinsei Bank8303.T slid 11.8% after private equityinvestor JC Flowers & Co said it will sell $700 million of thelender's shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2542OU

Fuji Film Holdings Corp4901.T sank 6% as its net profitslid 48.2% in the April-June quarter amid a decline in the salesof its camera department. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0MHHKWQ

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.35% to 1,503.84. Advancingissues outnumbered decliners 1,209 to 837.

Of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes, 24 ended in positive territory,led by textiles .ITXTL.T and mining .IMING.T . (Editing by Darren Schuettler) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))