Japan stocks slip to 1-week low on global political risks, firmer yen

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares shed more than 1%on Tuesday, the first trading day after a long weekend, hurt byfresh jitters about the U.S.-China trade war, turmoil in HongKong and a firmer yen that hit cyclical sectors and exporters.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.1% to 20,455.44, itslowest level in a week, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost1.2% to 1,486.57.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was not readyto make a deal with China and even called a September round oftrade talks into question, reviving concerns the dispute isunlikely to end any time soon. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2550IS

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said on Sunday it no longerexpects a trade deal before the 2020 U.S. presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Escalating protests in Hong Kong, which caused the shutdownof its busy airport on Monday, also dampened sentiment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NWurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS9N21Y00Y

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 32 were in the red, with cyclicalssuch as oil and coal products .IPETE.T , iron and steel .ISTEL.T and mining IMING.T sub-indexes the top three worstperforming sectors, down 4.5%, 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively.

"While the trade war could quickly get a lot worse, Trumpalso has it within his power to let things improve suddenly,suggesting it is dangerous to be too short cyclicals," saidNicholas Smith, Japan strategist at CLSA Securities.

The much stronger yen also soured sentiment and dragged downexporters, with Subaru Corp7267.T dropping 3.6% and TDK Corp6762.T slipping 3.1%.

In the currency market, the yen rose as high as 105.05 yento the dollar JPY=EBS over the long weekend. All else beingequal, a stronger yen hurts on the profits of Japaneseexporters.

With the busiest part of Japan's April-June quarter earningsseason wrapping up, reaction to earnings continued to dominatetrading on Tuesday.

Bridgestone5406.T slid 3.2% after the tyre maker forecastfull-year net profit through December would fall 1% to 290billion yen ($2.75 billion), down from the previous forecast of300 billion yen, citing a demand slowdown in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB13HQ6SL

JFE Holdings5411.T tumbled 6.3% after the steelmaker'soperating profit, excluding one-off gains or losses, tumbled 63%in the April-June quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25516V

Japan Display Inc6740.T dived 7.1% after thecash-strapped liquid crystal display (LCD) maker for smartphonesreported a 10th consecutive quarterly loss and a negative networth, hit by weak iPhone sales at Apple IncAAPL.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N255253($1 = 105.43 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes and RichardBorsuk) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))