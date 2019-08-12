Quantcast

Japan stocks slip to 1-week low on firmer yen, trade war worries

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares shed more than 1%on Tuesday on the first trading day after a long weekend, as afirmer yen and fresh worries about the escalating U.S.-Chinatrade war hit cyclical and exporter firms.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.2% to 20,440.51, itslowest level in a week, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost1.2% to 1,486.62 by the midday break.

As the market re-opened, investors digested news fromTokyo's long weekend, which had already sent the overseas sharemarkets lower.

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said on Sunday it no longerexpects a trade deal between the world's largest economiesbefore the 2020 U.S. presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 32 were in the red, with cyclicalssuch as oil and coal products .IPETE.T , rubber products .IRUBR.T and mining IMING.T sub-indexes becoming the topthree worst performing sectors, down 3.2%, 2.8% and 2.7%,respectively.

The much stronger yen also soured sentiment and dragged downexporters, with Honda Motor7267.T dropping 2.6% and TDK Corp6762.T slipping 3.9%.

In the currency market, the yen rose as high as 105.05 yento the dollar JPY=EBS over the long weekend. All else beingequal, a stronger yen hurts on Japanese exporters' profits.

With the busiest part of Japan's April-June quarter earningsseason wrapping up, reaction to earnings continued to dominatetrading on Monday.

Bridgestone5406.T slid 3.1% after the tyre maker forecastfull-year net profit through December would fall 1% to 290billion yen ($2.75 billion), down from the previous forecast of300 billion yen, citing a demand slowdown in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB13HQ6SL

JFE Holdings5411.T tumbled 5.6% after the steelmaker'soperating profit excluding one-off gains or losses tanked 63% inthe April-June quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25516V

Other notable movers include Japan Display Inc6740.T ,which nosedived 10.0% after the cash-strapped liquid crystaldisplay (LCD) maker for smartphones reported a tenth consecutivequarterly loss and a negative net worth, hit by weak iPhonesales at Apple IncAAPL.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N255253($1 = 105.4300 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar