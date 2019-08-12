Japan stocks slip to 1-week low on firmer yen, trade war worries

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Japanese shares shed more than 1%on Tuesday on the first trading day after a long weekend, as afirmer yen and fresh worries about the escalating U.S.-Chinatrade war hit cyclical and exporter firms.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.2% to 20,440.51, itslowest level in a week, while the broader Topix .TOPX lost1.2% to 1,486.62 by the midday break.

As the market re-opened, investors digested news fromTokyo's long weekend, which had already sent the overseas sharemarkets lower.

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N said on Sunday it no longerexpects a trade deal between the world's largest economiesbefore the 2020 U.S. presidential election. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N257086

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 32 were in the red, with cyclicalssuch as oil and coal products .IPETE.T , rubber products .IRUBR.T and mining IMING.T sub-indexes becoming the topthree worst performing sectors, down 3.2%, 2.8% and 2.7%,respectively.

The much stronger yen also soured sentiment and dragged downexporters, with Honda Motor7267.T dropping 2.6% and TDK Corp6762.T slipping 3.9%.

In the currency market, the yen rose as high as 105.05 yento the dollar JPY=EBS over the long weekend. All else beingequal, a stronger yen hurts on Japanese exporters' profits.

With the busiest part of Japan's April-June quarter earningsseason wrapping up, reaction to earnings continued to dominatetrading on Monday.

Bridgestone5406.T slid 3.1% after the tyre maker forecastfull-year net profit through December would fall 1% to 290billion yen ($2.75 billion), down from the previous forecast of300 billion yen, citing a demand slowdown in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB13HQ6SL

JFE Holdings5411.T tumbled 5.6% after the steelmaker'soperating profit excluding one-off gains or losses tanked 63% inthe April-June quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25516V

Other notable movers include Japan Display Inc6740.T ,which nosedived 10.0% after the cash-strapped liquid crystaldisplay (LCD) maker for smartphones reported a tenth consecutivequarterly loss and a negative net worth, hit by weak iPhonesales at Apple IncAAPL.O . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N255253($1 = 105.4300 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))