Japan stocks slip as momentum sputters on soft corporate earnings

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, July 26 (Reuters) - Japan's stocks lost momentum onFriday on downbeat earnings both at home and on Wall Street,erasing some of the previous day's rally, which took thebenchmark to a 2-1/2-month high.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 0.51% to 21,645.42 at0156 GMT. The index had risen to 21,823.07 the previous day, itshighest since May 7.

Nissan Motor Co7201.T shed 2.5% after the automakerunveiled its biggest restructuring plan in a decade in the wakeof a collapse in its quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q230

Nisshin Seifun Group2002.T slumped 10.9% as the foodcompany reported that its June quarter net profit fell 27.2% to4.43 billion yen with its milling operations in the UnitedStates facing increasing competition. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB020SSXF

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.55% to 1,569.25.

Of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes, 32 were in negative territory,led by the machinery sector .IMCHN.T .

All of Wall Street's three main indexes fell from recordhighs on Thursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterlyresults from Ford Motor and other companies and after EuropeanCentral Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments disappointedinvestors hoping for a more dovish stance on monetary policy. .N

($1 = 108.6300 yen) (Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))