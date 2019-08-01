Japan stocks slide as revived U.S.-China trade war hits sentiment

Shutterstock photo





By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks slid on Friday asU.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose new tariffson China, reviving trade war concerns and hitting exporter andmanufacturing firms.

Global markets were shaken after Trump said on Thursday thathe would slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chinese importsfrom Sept. 1. He added that the tariffs could be raised furtherif China's President Xi Jinping failed to move more quickly tostrike a trade deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X4MO

Shares of companies with exposure to China slipped.Industrial equipment makers Komatsu Ltd6301.T and HitachiConstruction Machinery Co 6305.T fell 2.9% and 4.3%,respectively. Robot manufacturer Fanuc6954.T lost 3.7%.

Exporters also retreated as the safe-haven yen jumpedagainst the dollar on the back of heightened trade tensions.Toyota Motor Corp7203.T lost 2.4%, Subaru Corp7270.T fell2% and Panasonic6752.T retreated 3%.

Sharp Corp6753.T tumbled more than 10% after the companyreported lower-than-expected operating profit in the April-Junequarter as the trade war dampened demand for its electronicsproducts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X1WS

Casio Computer Co6952.T swam against the tide and rallied9.5% after its April-June operating profit rose 13.9% thanks tofactors such as brisk sales of its G-SHOCK watches. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB10HKEYU

The broader Topix .TOPX lost 1.92% to 1,537.21. Declining shares outnumbered gainers 1,953 to 150.