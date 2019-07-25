Japan stocks rise as Wall St hits record highs, Advantest surges

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei gains 0.22%, brushes 2-1/2-mth peak

* Gains limited ahead of ECB, Fed policy decisions

* Advantest rallies, other tech-related shares also firm

TOKYO, July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose on Thursdayafter Wall Street climbed to record highs, although the gainswere modest as investors showed restraint ahead of policydecisions by the European Central Bank later in the day and theFederal Reserve next week.

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day up 0.22% at21,756.55 after touching 21,823.07, its highest since May 7.

The ECB is seen easing policy further on Thursday and theFed is widely expected to lower interest rates by 25 basispoints (bps) at its July 30-31 meeting.

"Easing expectations have been supportive for equities,"said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at MizuhoSecurities.

"But after July, the next FOMC (Federal Open MarketCommittee) meeting won't take place until September, so it'sdifficult to see equities drawing further support from theeasing theme once and if the Fed cuts rates next week," he said.

Chip equipment maker Advantest Corp6857.T surged 20.2%after earnings released the previous day showed that thecompany's decline in April-June sales was not as steep as fearedearlier, thanks to steady demand linked to 5G networks andartificial intelligence. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0WE7X1K

Other technology shares were supported after their U.S.peers gained overnight and propelled the Nasdaq .IXIC and S&P500 .SPX to record peaks. .N

Semiconductor product manufacturer Sumco Corp3436.T rose2.44%, electronic component maker Rohm Co6963.T added 1.03%and Tokyo Electron8035.T advanced 3.63%.

Index heavyweight SoftBank Group9984.T was up 1.8% aftermedia reports said the conglomerate is expected to announce a$40 billion investment in its technology-focused Vision Fund. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q0O8

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.13% to 1,577.85

Of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes, 19 ended in positive territory.