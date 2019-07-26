Quantcast

Japan stocks lose momentum on soft earnings, tech sector slide

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


* Nikkei down 0.45%, slips from 2-1/2-month high

* Lacklustre earnings, pullback by U.S. tech shares weigh

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day down 0.45% at21,658.15. The index had risen to 21,823.07 the previous day,its highest since May 7.

Technology companies, which had given a big boost to thebroader market over the past week, slid as their U.S. peers fellovernight after a strong rally.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp6954.T fell 1.6% andTokyo Electron 8035.T lost 1.4%.

"Shares which made large contributions to the Nikkei'srecent gains lost traction after the Nasdaq fell," said MasayukiOtani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Omron Corp6645.T was down 7.5% after the maker of digitalmedical equipment reported that its June quarter consolidatedoperating profit declined 41.2% to 10 billion yen ($92 million),with business hit by the U.S.-China trade conflict. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0VAGZEQ

Nissan Motor Co7201.T shed 3.2% after the automakerunveiled its biggest restructuring plan in a decade in the wakeof a collapse in its quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q230

Nisshin Seifun Group2002.T slumped 10.7% as the foodcompany reported that its June quarter net profit fell 27.2% to4.43 billion yen with its milling operations in the UnitedStates facing increasing competition. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB020SSXF

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.4% to 1,571.52.

Of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes, 23 were in negative territory,led by the non-ferrous metals sector .INFRO.T .

All of Wall Street's three main indexes fell from recordhighs on Thursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterlyresults from Ford Motor and other companies and after EuropeanCentral Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments disappointedinvestors hoping for a more dovish stance on monetary policy. .N

($1 = 108.6300 yen) (Additional reporting by the Tokyo markets teamEditing by Jacqueline Wong) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar