Japan stocks lose momentum on soft earnings, tech sector slide

* Nikkei down 0.45%, slips from 2-1/2-month high

* Lacklustre earnings, pullback by U.S. tech shares weigh

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day down 0.45% at21,658.15. The index had risen to 21,823.07 the previous day,its highest since May 7.

Technology companies, which had given a big boost to thebroader market over the past week, slid as their U.S. peers fellovernight after a strong rally.

Industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp6954.T fell 1.6% andTokyo Electron 8035.T lost 1.4%.

"Shares which made large contributions to the Nikkei'srecent gains lost traction after the Nasdaq fell," said MasayukiOtani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Omron Corp6645.T was down 7.5% after the maker of digitalmedical equipment reported that its June quarter consolidatedoperating profit declined 41.2% to 10 billion yen ($92 million),with business hit by the U.S.-China trade conflict. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0VAGZEQ

Nissan Motor Co7201.T shed 3.2% after the automakerunveiled its biggest restructuring plan in a decade in the wakeof a collapse in its quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q230

Nisshin Seifun Group2002.T slumped 10.7% as the foodcompany reported that its June quarter net profit fell 27.2% to4.43 billion yen with its milling operations in the UnitedStates facing increasing competition. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB020SSXF

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 0.4% to 1,571.52.

Of Tokyo's 33 sub-indexes, 23 were in negative territory,led by the non-ferrous metals sector .INFRO.T .

All of Wall Street's three main indexes fell from recordhighs on Thursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterlyresults from Ford Motor and other companies and after EuropeanCentral Bank chief Mario Draghi's comments disappointedinvestors hoping for a more dovish stance on monetary policy. .N

($1 = 108.6300 yen)