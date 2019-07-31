Quantcast

Japan stocks inch up, weak yen helps offset Fed disappointment

By Reuters

By Shinichi Saoshiro

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share averagerecouped early losses and inched up on Thursday, supported by aweaker yen which helped offset disappointment that the U.S.Federal Reserve is not embarking on a lengthy easing cycle.

The Fed on Wednesday lowered rates for the first time since2008, as widely expected, but Chairman Jerome Powell said themove was not the start of a long series of rate cuts, sendingU.S. share markets lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

The index initially fell as much as 1% but clawed background as the yen JPY= slid to a two-month low against thedollar after the Fed proved to be less dovish than anticipated.

Shares of exporters, which benefit from a weaker yen,advanced. Toyota Motor Corp7203.T rose 1.3%, Honda Motor Co7267.T edged up 0.9%, Canon Inc7751.T added 1% and Nintendo7974.T advanced 3.8%.

Nomura Holdings8604.T soared 8.5% the investment banksaid its first-quarter profit soared more than ten-fold afterrestructuring its portfolio. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W25H

Another blue chip which made big gains was TakedaPharmaceutical 4502.T , which gained 5.8% after its sales inthe April-June quarter increased 88.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB19LGV3E

Kao Corporation4452.T , on the other hand, fell 3.5% afterthe cosmetic product maker saw its January-June net profitdecline 8.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0HPRC9D

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.15% to 1,567.45. (Editing by Kim Coghill) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))





