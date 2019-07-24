Japan stocks hit 2-1/2-week high on trade hopes, chip sector gains

Shutterstock photo





* Benchmark Nikkei at highest since July 5

* Reports of U.S., China resuming trade talks improve mood

* Semiconductor stocks get fresh boost from TI's Q2 earningsbeat

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose to2-1/2-week highs on Wednesday after a news report that U.S. andChinese trade negotiators will meet in Shanghai next weekprompted investors to buy back cyclical plays, such as autos,shippers and machinery makers.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.4% to 21,709.57, itshighest close since July 5, while the broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.4% to 1,575.09.

Bloomberg reported that U.S. Trade Representative RobertLighthizer and senior U.S. officials will travel to Shanghai onMonday for talks with Chinese officials. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O10V

Shippers .ISHIP.T rose 1.0%, with Nippon Yusen KK 9101.T climbed 1.5% while transport equipment makers .ITEQP.T added1.1%.

Toyota Motor7203.T rose 1.4% while Honda Motor7267.T gained 1.3%.

Nissan Motor7201.T rose 1.0%, in line with its rivals,following the company's plans to expand job cuts to more than10,000 to help turn around its business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P02C

Semiconductor-related stocks continued to climb higher afterthe sector got another boost from better-than-expected TexasInstruments Inc'sTXN.O quarterly results.

TI posted quarterly profit and revenue that beat Wall Streetestimates on Tuesday, providing some relief that a globalslowdown in microchip demand would not be as long as feared. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24O473

Sumco Corp3436.T jumped 4.5%, Advantest Corp6857.T shot up 3.9%, hitting 11 1/2-year highs, and Screen Holdings CoLtd 7735.T climbed 2.6%.

"Washington is also easing its ban on China's HuaweiTechnologies Co HWT.UL and the firm's global shipment of smartphones looks pretty solid," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chiefstrategist at Mizuho Securities.

"On the whole, investors are starting to think that thesemiconductor market will improve next year, due to building ofdata centres and 5G etc and they are starting to buysemiconductor shares."

Elsewhere, index heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp9984.T advanced 1.0% after the news, first reported by the Wall StreetJournal, that shared office space manager WeWork, in whichSoftBank Group invests, is looking to go public as soon asSeptember, earlier than previously expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24O1SV

Japan's June quarter corporate earnings season kicks offwith Canon Inc7751.T , Nidec Corp6594.T and Shin-EtsuChemical Co 4063.T announcing results after the market closeon Wednesday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano & Tomo Uetake; Editing by Jacqueline Wong) ((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 6441 1827; ReutersMessaging: hideyuki.sano.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))