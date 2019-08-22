Japan stocks flat ahead of Jackson Hole; Shiseido gains

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei barely changed, ekes out gain of 0.05%

* Caution before c.bankers' Jackson Hole meeting caps market

* Increase in inbound tourism lifts Shiseido, other cosmeticcos

TOKYO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks were littlechanged on Wednesday, as investors refrained from bettingheavily in either direction ahead of a key central bankers'gathering in the United States, which could provide markets withsome near-term cues.

Markets are in a holding pattern ahead of Federal ReserveChair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole,Wyoming, conference of central bank officials.

Investors will be looking for any policy hints from Powellahead of the Fed's September meeting, at which it is widelyexpected to cut rates again.

The Nikkei share average ended the day 0.05% higher at20,628.01 points.

The index has gained 1% so far this week, with Germanstimulus and Chinese policy easing hopes helping it pull awayfrom a seven-month trough reached earlier in the month, whenWashington labelled Beijing a currency manipulator and furtherstoked trade war concerns.

"A sense of caution still lingers, and the market may notfind a clear sense of direction until United States activatesthe fourth round of tariffs in Chinese imports on Sept. 1," saidHiroaki Kuramochi, chief market analyst at Capital PartnersSecurities.

Cosmetics makers and retail store operators popular withtourists rose after government data showed the number of foreignvisitors to Japan in July increased 5.6% from the previous year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25H1RB

Shiseido4911.T was up 5.6%, leading the index onpercentage gains. Fellow cosmetics companies Fancl Corp4921.T climbed 2.7% and Kose Corp4922.T added 1.9%.

Matsumotokiyoshi Holdings Co3088.T , which operates achain of drugstores, rose 1.5% and Pan Pacific InternationalHoldings Corp7532.T , the operator of Don Quijote discountstores, added 0.9%.

Technology shares advanced on the back of continuingstrength in their U.S. counterparts, which have helped WallStreet's performance over the past week.

Tokyo Electron8035.T gained 1%, Advantest6857.T advanced 1.6% and SCREEN Holdings7735.T rose 3.3%.

There were 125 advancers on the Nikkei index against 93decliners.

The largest percentage losses in the index were PacificMetals Co Ltd5541.T , which fell 2.8%.

The broader Topix .TOPX inched up 0.04% to 1,498.06. (Additional reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by KimCoghill) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net))