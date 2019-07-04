Japan stocks end higher, supported by U.S. rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Nitori soars on higher sales in latest quarter

* Shippers rally on rising freight charges

By Ayai Tomisawa

The Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.3% higher at21,702.45 in thin trading as U.S. financial markets were closedfor a national holiday on Thursday.

The broader Topix .TOPX gained 0.7% to 1,589.78. Advancingissues outnumbered declining ones 1,599 to 467.

Only 822 million shares changed hands on the Topix's mainboard, the lowest volume since December 2011.

The U.S. trade deficit jumped to a five-month high in Mayand activity in the services sector slowed in June, according todata released on Wednesday.

The data followed reports on housing, manufacturing,business investment and consumer spending that point to slowingeconomic growth in the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2430VXurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS3IEF6N

Japanese stocks were supported by optimism for a loosermonetary policy in the United States, but investors were alsocautious about the potential impact on the yen.

"Investors were worried that Japanese shares may suffer froma side effect of the stronger yen," said Yutaka Miura, a seniortechnical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Among Thursday's gainers, shippers rallied as the Baltic DryIndex (BDI) .BADI , or freight charges, jumped 7.1% to a levelnot seen since October 2018.

"Considering that the BDI tends to reflect Chinese resourcedemand in real time, there would appear to be a good likelihoodthat commodity supply-demand will take a turn for the better, atleast versus May-June," said Masanari Takada, cross assetstrategist at Nomura Securities.

"The BDI does have a seasonal tendency to improve in July,but the pace of improvement this time around is quite marked,"he added.

Mitsui OSK Lines 9104.T gained 1.7% and Kawasaki Kisen 9107.T surged 3.7%.

Nitori Holdings9843.T soared 4% after the discountfurniture store operator said sales rose 6.1% to 167.3 billionyen for the March-May quarter.

Nitori's operating profit was 30.4 billion yen, about thesame as the previous year and in line with market expectations. (Editing by Darren Schuettler) ((ayai.tomisawa@thomsonreuters.com; 81-3-6441-1875; ReutersMessaging: ayai.tomisawa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))