Japan stocks edge up, weaker yen offsets Fed disappointment

By Shinichi Saoshiro

The Fed on Wednesday lowered rates for the first time since2008, as widely expected, but Chairman Jerome Powell said themove was not the start of a long series of rate cuts, sendingU.S. share markets lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

The Nikkei .N225 ended the day up 0.09% at 21,540.99points.

The index initially fell as much as 1% but clawed background as the yen JPY= slid to a two-month low against thedollar after the Fed proved less dovish than anticipated.

"Prior to the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting,the chief concern was that while a rate cut was expected to begood for equities, it could also end up strengthening the yen byweakening the dollar," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist atMonex Securities.

"But Powell's views doused strong yen concerns, and that hasbeen supportive for Japanese stocks."

Shares of exporters, which benefit from a weaker yen,advanced. Toyota Motor Corp7203.T rose 1%, Honda Motor Co7267.T edged up 0.4%, Canon Inc7751.T added 0.9% andNintendo 7974.T advanced 3.3%.

Nomura Holdings8604.T rallied 9% as the investment banksaid its first-quarter profit soared more than ten-fold afterrestructuring its portfolio. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W25H

Other financial shares also rose with Daiwa Securities Group8601.T climbing 2.5% and Shinsei Bank8303.T advancing 3.8%.

Takeda Pharmaceutical4502.T gained 7.4% after its salesin the April-June quarter increased 88.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB19LGV3E

Kao Corporation4452.T , on the other hand, fell 3.4% afterthe cosmetic product maker saw its January-June net profitdecline 8.8%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB0HPRC9D

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.14% to 1,567.35.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.14% to 1,567.35.

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 13 were in positive territory, led by securities .ISECU.T .