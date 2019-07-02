Japan stocks edge up, gains limited after rally; techs supported

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei gains 0.1%, brushes 2-month high

* Market takes a breather after previous day's surge

* Techs shares supported after Wall St peers rally

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks eked out modestgains on Tuesday as investors were more circumspect after theprevious day's relief rally over U.S.-China trade talks, whiletech shares benefited from a rise in their Wall Streetcounterparts.

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 ended the day up 0.11%at 21,754.27 after brushing 21,784.22, its highest since May 7.

The index had gained 2.1% on Monday as risk sentimentimproved after the United States and China agreed to restarttrade talks during a G20 summit over the weekend.

"Profit-taking after the previous day's big gains is cappingthe market," said Soichiro Monji, senior strategist at SumitomoMitsui DS Asset Management.

"The trade issue is an ongoing process which cannot bedigested at once. Meanwhile the market will turn tofundamentals, notably the U.S. economy, and corporate resultsfor near-term guidance."

Tech-related companies advanced after their U.S. peers .SPLRCT jumped overnight.

Tokyo Electron8035.T gained 2.9%, Mitsubishi ElectricCorp 6503.T added 0.85% and Screen Holdings7735.T climbed4.5%.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp4901.T rose 1.45% following newsthat it will team up with German drugmaker Bayer BAYGn.DE todevelop cancer treatment using induced pluripotent stem cells(iPS). nL8N242486

Workman 7564.T was up 5.8% after the maker and distributorof workwear reported that its existing store sales increased35.8% in June on a year-on-year basis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTSSA71a8d

Software company System Integrator Corp3826.T rallied10.7% after it revised up its operating profit forecast for thesix months through August to 200 million yen ($1.85 million)from 140 million yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1TEJUFS

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 28 were in positive territory.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 1,429 to 628.

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.31% to 1,589.84.($1 = 108.4000 yen)