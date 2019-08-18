Japan stocks edge higher as stimulus optimism eases global recession worries

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares advanced on Mondayafter hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the worldand steps being taken by major economies such as Germany andChina eased immediate concerns about a slowing global economy.

However, the gains were limited as the U.S.-China tradedispute remained a nagging worry for market participants.

The Nikkei share average .N225 rose 0.5% to 20,525.45points, while the broader Topix .TOPX added 0.4% to 1,491.44by the midday break.

On Friday, Der Spiegel magazine reported that Germany's coalition government was prepared to set aside its balanced budget rule in order to take on new debt and launch stimulus steps to counter a possible recession.

German stimulus hopes helped the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rise from three-year lows, while Japanese government bond yields took their cue from the Treasury market and ticked up on Monday.

Rising bond yields gave a boost to rate-sensitive banks,which were battered badly by sharp drop in bond yields lastweek, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group8306.T climbing 1.1%and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group8316.T rising 0.9%.

Another rate-sensitive TSE REIT index added 0.3%, extending its winning streak to a seventh day to hit its fresh 12-year highs since 2007.

At the weekend, China unveiled a new benchmark interest rate to be launched on Tuesday to help lower borrowing costs and support the slowing economy. Analysts say the new rate will be lower than the current one, but are divided over the size of the cut.

However, trade fears are still running quite high and weighing on investor sentiment as U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he did not want the United States to do business with China's Huawei.

Other notable movers include FamilyMart Uny Holdings, up 11.6%, after the convenience chain operator said it will buy as much as around 16 million additional shares in Pan Pacific International Holdings through August 2021. Pan Pacific gained 3.1%.