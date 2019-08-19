Japan stocks advance as stimulus hopes calm global recession fears

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Monday assigns central banks around the world are taking steps to supporttheir economies helped ease immediate concerns about a globalrecession.

However, buyers were somewhat restrained as the U.S.-Chinatrade dispute remained a nagging worry.

"Improving external factors buoyed Japanese stocks today butthe trading was quite subdued," said Takashi Hiroki, chiefstrategist at Monex Securities.

"There is a wait-and-see mood ahead of this week's JacksonHole symposium as investors are keen to get fresh hints fromFederal Reserve Chairman (Jerome) Powell."

Turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was thinat 1.54 trillion yen, its lowest in six weeks, and well below its daily average of 2.33 trillion yen over the past year.

On Friday, Der Spiegel magazine reported that Germany'scoalition government was prepared to set aside its balancedbudget rule in order to take on new debt and launch stimulussteps to counter a possible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

In addition, China's central bank unveiled a key interestrate reform on Saturday, in a move viewed as a guided rate cut,to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies and support aan economy gripped by the bruising trade war with the UnitedStates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

Those stimulus hopes helped yields on U.S. Treasuries andJapanese government bonds 0#JPTSY=JBTC rise on Monday frommulti-year lows. US/NJP/T

That boosted rate-sensitive banks, which were battered bythe sharp drop in bond yields last week, with Mitsubishi UFJFinancial Group8306.T advancing 1.3% and Sumitomo MitsuiFinancial Group8316.T rising 0.8%.

Another rate-sensitive TSE REIT index .TREIT remained indemand, up 0.2% to extend its winning streak to a seventh day toa fresh 12-year high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D238

However, trade fears are still alive and weighing oninvestor sentiment as U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday saidhe did not want the United States to do business with China'sHuawei HWT.UL even as the administration weighs whether toextend a grace period for the company. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25E093

Other notable movers include FamilyMart Uny Holdings8028.T , jumping 8.7%, after the convenience chain operatorsaid it will buy as much as around 16 million additional sharesin Pan Pacific International Holdings7532.T through August2021. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN25B0U0 Pan Pacific, discounter Don Quijote's parent,rose 4.2%. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))