Japan shares track Wall St gains as chip sector rallies

* Chipmakers, electronics parts makers lead gains

* SoftBank Group up on hopes for T-Mobile & Sprint mergerapproval

* Trading remains subdued ahead of corporate results

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks hit their highestin more than a week on Tuesday, with the semiconductor sectortracking Wall Street gains, though trading remained thin aheadof the domestic earnings season.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 rose 1.0% to21,620.88, its highest close since July 12.

On Wall Street overnight, S&P 500 .SPX climbed 0.3%, ashade below its July 15 record high close, while the Dow JonesIndustrial Average .DJI rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 0.7%. .N/C

Chip stocks gained globally on news U.S. President DonaldTrump agreed with top technology heads to make "timely"decisions on whether U.S. companies could sell goods to China'sHuawei Technologies HWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24N0R7

Taking their cues from Wall Street peers, Japan's chipsector drove gains with Tokyo Electron8035.T climbing 3.0%and Disco Corp6146.T up 1.6 %.

Japanese semiconductor shares are highly correlated with theU.S. Philadelphia chip index .SOX , which rose 2.0%.

"Everyone knows the upcoming earnings season will beanything but rosy," said Toru Ibayashi, head of Japaneseequities at UBS Wealth Management in Tokyo.

"But Taiwanese TSMC's optimistic tone on chip demand,coupled with Goldman Sachs' rating hike, raised investors' hopesthat commodity chips are bottoming out."

On Thursday, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC),the world's largest contract chipmaker and supplier to Apple IncAAPL.O , said demand was likely to recover over the rest of theyear. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2G0

Apple components makers were also in demand after the WallStreet Journal reported that Apple IncAAPL.O was in advancedtalks to buy chipmaker Intel Corp'sINTC.O smartphone-modemchip business, citing sources. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N43J

Murata Manufacturing Co6981.T , TDK Corp6762.T and AlpsAlpine Co 6770.T advanced 2.5%, 2.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp9984.T jumped 4.0%after Fox Business reported U.S. regulators would approve thepostponed $26 billion merger between T-Mobile US IncTMUS.O and Sprint CorpS.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N37W

Elsewhere, Akebono Brake Industry Co7238.T extended itsstellar gains for the fourth consecutive trading day, surging4.9%, on continued hopes for restructuring of the troubled carparts maker's money-losing business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24N08Surn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J0ET

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.8% to 1.568.82. Turnoveron the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was subdued at 1.66trillion yen ($15.4 billion) versus the daily average of 2.34trillion yen over the past year.

Japan's June quarter corporate earnings season kicks offwith Canon Inc7751.T , Nidec Corp6594.T and Shin-EtsuChemical Co 4063.T announcing results after the market closeon Wednesday.

