Japan shares suffer worst fall in 4 months on earnings fears

* Nikkei, Topix make second biggest fall so far this year

* Concerns about upcoming earnings season lead to broadselling

* Volatility index jumps after put buying

* Animation-related firms hit after suspected arson atstudio

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, July 18 (Reuters) - Japanese shares recorded theirbiggest one-day fall in nearly four months on Thursday as dismalexport data and weak U.S. corporate earnings raised freshworries about fallout from the Sino-U.S. trade war.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell 1.97% to 21,046.24points, hitting a one-month low and marking its second biggestslide so far this year only after a 3% plunge on March 25.

The broader Topix .TOPX fell 2.11% to a one-month closinglow of 1,534.27.

"The earnings of global manufacturers will be soft for now.Investors are on the sidelines and waiting to buy on dips onlyif the Nikkei falls below 21,000," said Takashi Hiroki, chiefstrategist at Monex Securities.

As the U.S. earnings season kicked off, weak results fromrailway transport company CSX CorpCSX.O stoked concerns thatthe protracted trade standoff between the United States andChina could hurt the profits of U.S. companies.

The outlook is seen even bleaker in Japan as companiesstruggle with the U.S.-China tariff war amid deterioratingglobal conditions that have dragged on its exports.

Japan's June exports to China dropped more than 10% from ayear earlier, its sixth fall in the past seven months, tradedata showed on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nT9N23R008

Ahead of Japanese earnings seasons that will start laterthis month, Canon 7751.T fell 4.0% after the Nikkei businessdaily reported its operating profit was on track to sink 40%this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN24I0FL

NOK Corp7240.T fell 6.4% after the manufacturer ofsealant products slashed its earnings outlook, cutting itsannual operating profit estimates by 34% on weak sales ofcar-related products in North America and China.

Nikkei's slide accelerated after a few major technicalsupport levels, including 25- and 50-day moving averages.

Some brokerages bought a large amount of Nikkei put optionswith strike price of 20,000 -- essentially bets that the Nikkeiwill fall below that level -- to cover their trade with clients,further weakening the mood.

As a result, the Nikkei volatility index .JNIV , which hittwo-year low of 13.01 the previous day, jumped to 16.44, makingthe biggest jump in nearly four months.

A broad range of shares came under pressure, including bothcyclicals as well as defensive shares, with declinersoutnumbering advancers by 96 to 2 on the main board.

Some shares with link to animation-making industry were hitafter more than 10 people are feared dead in a suspected case ofarson at an animation studio in Kyoto. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J12Z

Cinema company Toho9602.T fell 4.5% while Toei Animation4816.T dropped 3.2%. Entertainment firm Bandai Namco7832.T lost 3.2%.

Elsewhere, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd7238.T rose 7.8%after the troubled car parts maker said it expects to receiveinvestment from a corporate turnaround fund to help restructureits money-losing business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J040