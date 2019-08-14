Quantcast

Japan shares rise sharply on Trump's tariff delay; Apple suppliers soar

By Reuters

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks on Wednesdayrecouped nearly all of the previous day's sharp losses, thanksto Washington delaying the start of tariffs on some Chineseimports.

President Donald Trump's move gave a much-needed reprievefor markets, with Japan's chipmaking sector and Apple-relatedfirms getting the strongest tailwind.

While the White House's announcement on the tariff delayprompted a relief rally on Asian markets, some analysts suspectthis might be short-lived.

"Markets are responding with muted relief to the latestround in the trade saga - but nothing has really changed,"Robert Carnell, ING's Asia-Pacific head of research said in anote to clients.

Trump backed off his Sept. 1 deadline for 10% tariffs on allChinese goods not yet subject to them, delaying duties oncellphones, laptops and other consumer goods, in the hopes ofblunting their impact on U.S. holiday sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2590HM

In the U.S., shares of likely beneficiaries of the delaysoared overnight, with Apple IncAAPL.O up 4.2% on news thatits iPhone, tablet and laptop computer products would beincluded in the items list, while the Philadelphia semiconductorindex .SOX gained 3.0%.

Taking positive cues from this, Tokyo-listed Apple-relatedelectronic parts makers and chip-related firms jumped.

Taiyo Yuden6976.T leaped 6.3%, while Murata Manufacturing6981.T and TDK Corp6762.T climbed 3.3% and 4.3%,respectively.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Screen Holdings7735.T rallied 6.0% and chipmaking equipment supplier TokyoElectron 8035.T added 1.1%.

Nintendo7974.T rallied 4.3% as game consoles are includedin Trump's temporary exemption list. The gaming firm plans tolaunch "Switch Lite" in September.

Other notable movers included Nikkei heavyweight Fanuc6954.T , up 2.0%, buoyed by an unexpected big rebound inJapan's June machinery orders, in a possible sign corporateinvestment remains resilient in the face of slowing globalgrowth and international trade frictions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A0NJ (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Richard Borsuk) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))





