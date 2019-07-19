Japan shares jump as Fed signals month-end rate cut, chip sector lead gains

Shutterstock photo





By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded solidlyon Friday from the previous day's tumble, as riskier assets gota lift after a senior Federal Reserve official bolsteredexpectation of a U.S. rate cut later this month, with thesemiconductor sector leading the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .n225 rallied 2.0% to21,466.99, following a 2.0% slump on Thursday. The rebound tookthe index above a few major technical support levels, including25- and 50-day moving averages.

"It's not surprising to see this kind of technical reboundafter yesterday's selloff. But many investors opted to wait formore and clearer evidence from the upcoming flurry of corporateearnings announcements," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investmentofficer at Libra Investments.

Indeed, turnover on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main boardwas subdued at 1.93 trillion yen ($17.9 billion) versus thedaily average of 2.35 trillion yen over the past year. Japan'sApril-June quarter corporate earnings season will get underwaymid-next week.

Wall Street shares moved higher overnight as comments fromNew York Federal Reserve President John Williams helped cementexpectations for an interest rate cut at the end of this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1O2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

Taking their cues from positive revenue outlook of Taiwanesechipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) 2330.TW , Japan's chip sector rallied with Advantest Corp6857.T up 7.1%, Tokyo Electron Ltd8035.T 3.5% and DiscoCorp 6146.T 4.2%.

TSMC, the world's largest contract chipmaker and supplier toApple Inc AAPL.O , on Thursday posted a decline insecond-quarter profit but said demand is likely to recover overthe rest of the year, particularly from smartphone makers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2G0

Bucking the overall trend, Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd6178.T shed 0.8% to an all-time low after the Nikkei businessdaily reported the country's largest private insurance firmNippon Life requested Japan Post to halt selling its policies atits affiliate post offices.

The formerly state-owned Japan Post and its affiliatecompanies have faced scrutiny in recent weeks over their salesof insurance policies and toshin fund products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C0LI

Elsewhere, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd7238.T extendedits stellar gains, climbing 20.0%, one day after the troubledcar parts maker said it will receive about $185 million from acorporate turnaround fund to help restructure its money-losingbusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J0ET

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.9% to 1.563.96.

