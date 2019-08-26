Japan shares hit 3-week low as U.S.-China trade war escalates

Shutterstock photo





* China unveils retaliatory tariffs on $75 bln worth of U.S.goods

* Trump to raise existing tariffs on Chinese goods to 30% onOct 1

* U.S.-Japan trade talks progress, U.S. auto concessionsunlikely

TOKYO, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Japanese shares shed more than 2%on Monday, with China-related firms leading the losses after afresh escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade war knocked globalequities markets.

The Nikkei share average .N225 fell as much as 2.6% to20,173.76, its lowest level since Aug. 6, before closing at20,261.04, 2.2% lower on the day.

"Developments over the weekend have taken the U.S.-Chinatrade war to a whole different level. No one can be naive enoughto think this will end anytime soon," said Norihiro Fujito,chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley(MUMSS).

China on Friday said it would impose tariffs on about $75billion in imports from the United States including someagricultural products, crude oil and small aircraft. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J301

Hours later, U.S. President Donald Trump heaped anadditional 5% duty on some $550 billion in targeted Chinesegoods in the latest tit-for-tat escalation between the world'slargest economies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J3II

This sent stocks, the dollar and oil prices sharply lower onFriday, with all three Wall Street major indexes sheddingbetween 2.4% and 3% on Friday, while safe-havens were in demand. .N/C

The broader Topix .TOPX shed 1.6% to 1,478.03, with all ofTokyo's 33 subindexes falling. It wiped out all its gains forthe year and down 1.1% year-to-date.

Machinery and chip-equipment makers were especially hit hardas the new round tariffs triggered profit-taking in companieswhich rely on China demand.

Yaskawa Electric6506.T dived 6.1% and Fanuc Corp6954.T tumbled 3.6%, while Tokyo Electron8035.T , TDK Corp6762.T and Screen Holdings7735.T slid 3.0%, 3.1% and 3.2%,respectively.

"One wonders how long these trade tariffs on both sides cankeep going up and up before they start making the economy andstock market go down and down," said Chris Rupkey, chieffinancial economist at MUFG Union Bank. "Investors have hadenough and want out."

Automakers and exporters were broadly lower after the yengained to 104.46 yen against the dollar JPY=EBS , a level notseen since Jan. 3. Subaru Corp7270.T lost 2.1% and MazdaMotor 7261.T declined 2.2% and, while Omron Corp6645.T shed3.8%.

A strong yen reduces corporate profits when they arerepatriated. The yen last stood at 105.29 yen to the dollar.

President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saidlate Sunday that the United States and Japan agreed in principleto core elements of a trade deal they hoped to sign in New Yorknext month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L109

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the dealcovered agriculture, industrial tariffs and digital trade, andthat auto tariffs would remain unchanged.

"The market is asking Prime Minister Abe if he really wantsto hike Japan's sales tax in October in this situation," saidMUMSS's Fujito. "If he does, that could weaken an alreadyfragile economy and corporate earnings even further." (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Sam Holmes) ((tomo.uetake@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-6441-1645;))