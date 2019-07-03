Japan shares fall on profit-taking, REIT index hits highest in 3 years

Shutterstock photo





* Dollar/yen back to mid-107 yen zone, hurts exporters

* Cyclical shares lead losses; Fast Retailing jumps

* TSE's REITs index hits more than 3 year-high

By Tomo Uetake

TOKYO, July 3 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks retreated onWednesday, pressured by a stronger yen and profit taking amongexporter stocks and other cyclical names ahead of an upcomingU.S. holiday and employment data.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei share average .N225 ended 0.5%lower at 21,638.16 points, just below its two-month high touchedon Tuesday.

"Equities have lost their shine as post-G20 euphoria fadedquickly," said Yasuo Sakuma, chief investment officer at LibraInvestments.

"Traders moved to lock in profits and to the sidelinesbefore the (U.S.) Independence Day and key data releases."

U.S. financial markets will have a half day of trading onWednesday and a full day off on Thursday for the IndependenceDay holiday. On Friday, the U.S. Labor Department is due torelease non-farm payrolls data for June.

The stronger yen hit cyclical stocks, particularlyexport-oriented firms.

Nissan Motor7201.T dropped 2.1%, Mitsubishi Motors7211.T fell 1.5%, Mazda Motor7261.T shed 1.6% and HondaMotor 7267.T declined 1.7%, while Advantest Corp6857.T tumbled 4.7%.

The dollar fell 0.2% against the yen was last traded at107.67 yen JPY= .

Japanese exporters are sensitive to gains in the yen, whichtend to dent profits by making their products more expensiveabroad and slashing the value of repatriated earnings.

A fall in crude oil prices also caused investors to sellenergy shares, with the country's biggest oil and gas explorerInpex Corp 1605.T slipping 2.4%.

Index heavyweight Fast Retailing9983.T soared 2.7% afterthe clothing chain operator announced its Uniqlo same-storesales rose 27.3% in June from a year earlier, the biggestyear-on-year growth in six years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00021F

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's REIT index .TREIT advanced 0.3%to hit its highest level since April 2016, supported byinstitutional buying.

