Japan shares edge up but momentum limited after rally; techs supported

Shutterstock photo





* Nikkei up roughly 0.1%, briefly touches 2-month high

* Market takes a breather after previous day's surge

* Techs shares supported after Wall St peers rally

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares edged up onTuesday although the market's momentum was limited following theprevious day's relief rally over U.S.-China trade talks, whiletech shares managed to draw support from gains by their WallStreet counterparts.

Japan's Nikkei share average .N225 was up 0.09% at21,749.08 as of 0136 GMT after brushing 21,764.62, its highestsince May 7.

The index had gained 2.1% on Monday as risk sentimentimproved after the United States and China agreed to restarttrade talks during a G20 summit over the weekend.

"Profit-taking after the previous day's big gains is cappingthe market," said Soichiro Monji, senior strategist at SumitomoMitsui DS Asset Management.

"The trade issue is an ongoing process which cannot bedigested at once. Meanwhile the market will turn tofundamentals, notably the U.S. economy, and corporate resultsfor near-term guidance."

Tech-related companies advanced after their U.S. peers .SPLRCT jumped overnight.

Tokyo Electron8035.T gained 2.8%, Mitsubishi ElectricCorp 6503.T added 1% and Screen Holdings7735.T climbed 3%.

Workman 7564.T rose 3.3% after the maker and distributorof workwear reported that its existing store sales increased35.8% in June on a year-on-year basis. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTSSA71a8d

Software company System Integrator Corp3826.T ralliedmore than 6% after it revised up its operating profit forecastfor the six months through August to 200 million yen ($1.85million) from 140 million yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nXB1TEJUFS

Of Tokyo's 33 subindexes, 20 were in positive territory ledby sea transport .ISHIP.T . The decliners were led by mining .IMING.T .

The broader Topix .TOPX added 0.12% to 1,586.89.($1 = 108.4000 yen) (Editing by Sam Holmes) ((shinichi.saoshiro@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging:shinichi.saoshiro.reuters.com@reuters.net+813-6441-1774))