Japan shares climb on upbeat U.S. data, weaker yen; SoftBank Group slips

* Nikkei at new 1-mth high, posts biggest weekly gain sinceApr

* Weak yen pushes up machinery and auto makers

* SoftBank Group drops on news that WeWork may slash IPOvaluation

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares hit a freshone-month high on Friday as better-than-expected U.S. economicdata and news of scheduled trade talks between the United Statesand China bolstered appetite for global stocks.

The benchmark Nikkei average .N225 gained 0.54% to21,199.57, its highest closing level since Aug. 1. For the week,the index advanced 2.4%, its biggest gain in five months.

"Although the mood is getting better, I don't thinkinvestors are fully optimistic," said a trader at a Japaneseasset manager. "If the Nikkei can break above the 200-day movingaverage next week, it may create a feeling of FOMO (fear ofmissing out)."

The Nikkei's 200-day moving average stood around 21,227.

Global equity markets welcomed upbeat U.S. data and newsthat Washington and Beijing agreed to high-level talks early inOctober, raising hopes for a de-escalation of the damagingconflict. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JFurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V14Burn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N24I001

The dollar climbed to a one-month high of 107.235 yenovernight JPY= , providing a tailwind for shares of Japaneseexporters as a weak yen enhances corporate profits when they arerepatriated.

Machinery .IMCHN.T and automakers .ITEQP.T , majorbeneficiaries of a weakening yen, were among the best performingsectors of the Tokyo's 33 subindexes, up 1.4% and 1.2%,respectively. Nissan Motor Co7201.T rose 2.5% and Honda MotorCo 7267.T climbed 3.0%.

Bank shares gained broadly after U.S. Treasury yields tickedhigher overnight but then pared gains after the Bank of Japangovernor Haruhiko Kuroda told the Nikkei newspaper thatdeepening negative rates were among the bank's policy options. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25X1DPurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25W15P

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group8306.T and Bank of Kyoto8369.T rose 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively, while the bankingsector subindex .IBNKS.T added 0.5%.

Bucking the trend, Nikkei heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp9984.T shed 2.7% on media reports that WeWork, owner of officespace sharing startup The We Company, might slash the valuationit will seek in a planned initial public offering. WeWork isbacked by SoftBank Group, which has invested or committed toinvest $10.65 billion since 2017. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W348

Rakuten Inc4755.T dived 5.2% after media reports that theinternet firm is pushing back the commercial launch of itswireless carrier service by six months because of delays inbuilding the network. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W3AF

Credit Saison Co8253.T gained 2.2% after it and DaiwaSecurities 8601.T announced a capital alliance, with Daiwaacquiring 5% of Credit Saison's shares. Daiwa added 0.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W22K

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.17% to 1,537.10, itshighest close in a month, with turnover of 2.09 trillion yen ($19.5 billion), below its daily average of 2.29 trillion yenover the past year.

($1 = 107.0000 yen)