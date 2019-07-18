Japan shares bounce as Fed signals rate cut, chip sector gains

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, July 19 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rebounded inFriday morning trade, tracking Wall Street moves and clawingback some of the previous session's decline, with thesemiconductor sector leading the gains.

The benchmark Nikkei share average .n225 rose 1.7% to21,398.83 in midmorning trade but the index was on track to posta 1.3% loss for the week, its biggest weekly drop since lateMay.

Wall Street shares moved higher overnight as comments fromNew York Federal Reserve President John Williams helped cementexpectations for an interest rate cut this month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1O2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

The world's largest contract chipmaker and supplier to AppleAAPL.O on Thursday posted a decline in second-quarter profitbut said demand is likely to recover over the rest of the year,particularly from smartphone makers. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2G0

Bucking the firmer trend, Japan Post Holdings6178.T shed0.4% to an all-time low after the Nikkei business daily reportedthe country's largest private insurance firm Nippon Liferequested Japan Post to halt selling its policies at itsaffiliate post offices.

The formerly state-owned Japan Post and its affiliatecompanies have faced scrutiny in recent weeks over their salesof insurance policies and toshin fund products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C0LI

The broader Topix .TOPX advanced 1.8% to 1.562.05.