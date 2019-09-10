Japan shares at 6-week high as banks, exporters, Apple suppliers shine

Shutterstock photo





By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks rose to asix-week high on Wednesday as bank shares extended recent gainsthanks to rising bond yields, while major exporters reaped therewards of a faltering yen.

Suppliers to Apple IncAPPL.O also gained after theCalifornia-based tech company announced a new lineup of iPhones. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2610X7

There were 193 advancers on the benchmark index against 30decliners.

The largest percentage gainers were Fukuoka Financial GroupInc 8354.T , up 7.48 %, followed by Concordia Financial GroupLtd 7186.T gaining 6.33% and Resona Holdings Inc8308.T upby 5.94%.

The broader Topix .TOPX rose 0.87% to 1,571.52.

Japanese mega-bank shares rallied. Mitsubishi UFJ FinancialGroup Inc8306.T was up 3.87%, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial GroupInc 8316.T rose 2.54%, and shares in Mizuho Financial GroupInc 8411.T climbed 1.52%.

Yields on major government bonds have risen sharplyrecently, which eases the path for Japan's banks to earn profitson lending.

Toyota Motor Corp7203.T rose 0.9%, Honda Motor Co7267.T climbed 1.76% and Subaru Corp7270.T gained 1.4% as aweaker yen boosts exporters' earnings.

Japan-based Apple suppliers Murata Manufacturing Co6981.T rose 1.54%, Alps Alpine Co6770.T jumped 3.05%, and MinebeaMitsumi Inc6479.T advanced 1.93%.

Daiichi Sankyo Co4568.T , down 3.72%, was among the largest percentage losses in the Nikkei index