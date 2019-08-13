Japan pharmacy Cocokara surges 7% after merger talk report

Shutterstock photo





TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan'sCocokara Fine Inc jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday after a media report that it was in talks to be acquired by a larger rival to create the country's biggest discount drugstore chain with $9.4 billion in annual sales.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Cocokara is negotiating a merger with MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings , which started as a mom-and-pop pharmacy in the 1930s and has grown rapidly through aggressive store openings and acquisitions.

The two companies were not immediately available to comment.

Shares in Cocokara Fine surged to their highest since November 2018, while MatsumotoKiyoshi shares rose 0.6%, in line with the broader market .

Widely known as "Matsukiyo", MatsumotoKiyoshi has offered heavy discounts and also expanded into snacks, soft drinks, and liquor, dealing a heavy blow to the country's convenience stores and supermarkets.

($1 = 106.2900 yen)