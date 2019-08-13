Quantcast

Japan pharmacy Cocokara surges 7% after merger talk report

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan'sCocokara Fine Inc jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday after a media report that it was in talks to be acquired by a larger rival to create the country's biggest discount drugstore chain with $9.4 billion in annual sales.

The Nikkei newspaper reported that Cocokara is negotiating a merger with MatsumotoKiyoshi Holdings , which started as a mom-and-pop pharmacy in the 1930s and has grown rapidly through aggressive store openings and acquisitions.

The two companies were not immediately available to comment.

Shares in Cocokara Fine surged to their highest since November 2018, while MatsumotoKiyoshi shares rose 0.6%, in line with the broader market .

Widely known as "Matsukiyo", MatsumotoKiyoshi has offered heavy discounts and also expanded into snacks, soft drinks, and liquor, dealing a heavy blow to the country's convenience stores and supermarkets.

($1 = 106.2900 yen)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar