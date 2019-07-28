Quantcast

Japan June retail sales rise 0.5% year/year

By Reuters

Reuters


TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japanese retail sales rose 0.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday, compared with the median forecast for a 0.2% increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

