Japan June core machinery orders rise 13.9% mth/mth

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan's core machinery orders unexpectedly jumped 13.9% month-on-month in June, rebounding from a steep drop in May, government data showed on Wednesday.

The rise in core orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as an indicator of capital spending in the coming six to nine months, compared with the median estimate of a 1.3% decline in a Reuters poll of economists.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those of ships and electricity, gained 12.5% in June, versus a 0.6% fall seen by economists, the Cabinet Office data showed.

