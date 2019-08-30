Japan is laggard in China-led scramble for Africa

Reuters





By Ed Cropley

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Shinzo Abe has discovered Africa. Like U.S. President Donald Trump a year ago, Japan's prime minister has a China-shaped reason to urge local companies to join the scramble for the continent's markets and natural resources. With Japanese foreign direct investment in Africa less than a quarter of that accumulated by the People's Republic, though, it has a lot of ground to make up.

As with Trump's $60 billion revamp last year of the U.S. Overseas Private Investment Corporation, Abe's government is dangling financial incentives to Japanese companies by offering a taxpayer guarantee for Africa-related loans. This produced some tangible results: Ivory Coast on Thursday said it had signed a deal with Toyota to build a car plant in francophone Africa's biggest economy. Yet that's puny against the $60 billion that Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged at his Africa shindig last year.

Beijing also has a big head start. Japan's$1.8 billion of direct investment in Africa in 2017 put it third behind China and Italy. But the Asian country's total investment stock in the continent stands at just $9 billion. By contrast, China, which pumped in $4.1 billion in 2017 - 10% of total inward investment in Africa - has accumulated an FDI stock of more than $43 billion.

In terms of total dollars invested, the People's Republic still lags slightly behind the United States with $50 billion. But probably not for long. U.S. FDI in Africa has shrunk by 4% annually over the last five years. Trade paints an even more stark picture. As recently as 2011, the United States and China both had imports and exports with Africa worth around $95 billion. Last year, the total value of Chinese trade with the continent was $120 billion, while America's had slumped to $35 billion.

For African leaders who made the trip to Yokohama this week, Japanese interest can only mean better terms and prices. But there's little doubt that China remains first in line.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- More than 20 African leaders attended a trade and investment conference in Yokohama on Aug. 28 designed to boost Japanese companies' activities on the resource-rich continent.

- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged enhanced government insurance for companies trading with Africa but made no major funding announcements.

- At a summit with African leaders a year ago in Beijing, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged $60 billion in financing for the continent and wrote off some debt owed by its poorest countries.

FT report

Japan Timesreport