Japan drug firm bets $3 bln on castoffs and hype

Reuters





By Robert Cyran

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

NEW YORK, Sept 6 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is betting $3 billion on castoffs and hype. The Japanese drugmaker's growth has stalled and its pipeline is bare. So it's paying a lofty price for pieces of Roivant Sciences, which has scooped up dozens of compounds from Big Pharma but has yet to produce a marketed drug. This dream-chasing is unlikely to have a happy ending.

The details remain to be ironed out, but it revolves around Sumitomo buying just over 10% of Roivant, the umbrella organization founded by former hedge fund manager Vivek Ramaswamy. It will also get Roivant's stakes in five of its subsidiaries, and the option to buy Roivant's stakes in six more.

Ramaswamy's idea of buying Big Pharma castoffs has promise. Drug companies discover or buy scores of developmental therapies but give their full backing to relatively few of them. It can take a dozen years to bring a drug from conception to market, providing lots of time for corporate strategy, employee turnover and investor fashion to change. As a result, Roivant has been able to license the rights to dozens of drugs on the cheap.

Is there a billion-dollar treatment or multiple small hits among them? That's the hope Sumitomo is buying into. But in doing so it has cast aside some clear warning signs.

In recent years Ramaswamy has floated three firms at valuations far higher than what Roivant paid for the compounds in their portfolios. All have stumbled in the face of clinical failures and investor fears that any drugs they might bring to market may be mediocre sellers. The three firms - Urovant Sciences , Myovant Sciences and Axovant Gene Therapies - have lost about one-quarter, one-half and over 90% of their market capitalizations, respectively, since going public. That probably explains why Roivant postponed a planned fourth IPO this summer.

The lucrative deal with Sumitomo is just the treatment Roivant needs to keep its model ticking. It's unlikely to fix what ails its Japanese partner.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Japan'sSumitomo Dainippon Pharma said on Sept. 6 it had entered into a memorandum of understanding to pay $3 billion for a stake of just over 10% in Swiss drugmaker Roivant Sciences, that company's ownership interests in five of its subsidiaries, the option to acquire Roivant's holdings in six more subsidiaries, and access to its technology platform.

- Roivant was founded by Vivek Ramaswamy, a former hedge fund manager. The firm has set up 20 subsidiaries to develop drugs licensed from other firms or healthcare technologies.

- Under the deal, Sumitomo Dainippon would acquire Roivant's 46% stake in Myovant Sciences and 75% ownership of Urovant Sciences. The two stocks have lost about one-half and one-quarter of their value, respectively, since their IPOs in 2016 and 2018.

Deal announcement