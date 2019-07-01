Japan Display could use a solid AppleCare plan

Reuters





By Robyn Mak

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - An AppleCare plan can bring peace of mind. It is providing a big relief for struggling Japan Display , which just lined up a capital injection of as much as $665 million, about 15% of which is coming from the iPhone maker. It's a rare sort of investment for Apple , but it has few alternative suppliers for such screens. The imprimatur also should help Japan Display shore up other backers.

Ties between Apple and its Tokyo-based supplier run deep. The company led by Tim Cook accounted for over 60% of Japan Display's revenue in the last fiscal year. Sluggish iPhone sales and Japan Display's failure to keep up with rivals in newer, more expensive technologies have contributed to the troubles. To ease the financial burden, Apple, which provided a $1.5 billion loan for Japan Display's new factory four years ago, also has agreed to slower repayments and will consider increasing its orders, Reuters reported.

A concentrated market for high-end organic light emitting displays, used by all but one iPhone model last year, explains the interest from Apple, which often invests in suppliers but rarely bails them out. Samsung Electronics dominates the field, selling 80% of OLED screens, according to IHS Markit data. Helping stabilise Japan Display should at least prevent an uncomfortable dependence on screens from the South Korean giant, whose handsets also compete with the iPhone.

More money is needed, though, and Apple's endorsement should help. Japan Display shares jumped as much as 32% late last week when the Asahi newspaper first reported the Cupertino, California-based company's involvement. That suggests investors are betting a turnaround is back on track, proving that a solid protection plan can go a long way.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Japan Display said on June 28 that Chinese investment firm Harvest Tech Investment Management had agreed to invest 52.2 billion yen ($485 million) in the company using convertible bonds with stock acquisition rights, of which approximately $100 million would come from a customer. The customer is Apple, Reuters reported, citing an unnamed source.

- Separately, Japan Display said that Hong Kong-based activist investor Oasis Management would invest $150 million to $180 million, depending on certain conditions including no major cuts in orders from a main customer.

- The total investment from Harvest, Apple and Oasis will fall short of the 80 billion yenJapan Display says it needs. The company said it is in talks with other potential investors to join the deal.

- Japan Display had been pursuing a bailout deal with a Chinese-Taiwanese consortium, but Taiwanese screen maker TPK Holding and financial firm CGL Group dropped out of the process earlier in June.

