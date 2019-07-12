Janus Henderson Group Shares Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JHG

In trading on Friday, shares of Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares (Symbol: JHG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.05, changing hands as high as $23.23 per share. Janus Henderson Group plc Ordinary Shares shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JHG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JHG's low point in its 52 week range is $19 per share, with $33.04 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $23.05.
