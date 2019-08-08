Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Janus Henderson Group plc ( JHG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JHG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that JHG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.45, the dividend yield is 7.4%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHG was $19.45, representing a -33.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $29.28 and a 2.99% increase over the 52 week low of $18.89.

JHG is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. ( BX ) and KKR & Co. Inc. ( KKR ). JHG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports JHG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -10.95%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.