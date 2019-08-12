J&J's Tuberculosis Drug Gets FDA Nod for Adolescent Patients

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that the FDA has granted accelerated approval to its antimycobacterial tablets, Sirturo (bedaquiline) as a combination therapy to treat adolescents with pulmonary multidrug-resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB).

Sirturo is already marketed in combination with a background regimen for treating MDR-TB in adults. Continued approval for the adolescent indication will be based on verification of data from confirmatory studies. A similar application is also under review in the EU.

The approval for Sirturo in adolescents patient group (12 to less than 18 years of age and weighing at least 30 kg) was based on a cohort of a J&J phase II pediatric pharmacokinetic and safety study, C211. The other cohorts of the study are evaluating Sirturo in pediatric patients in different age groups. For the adolescent patient group, the formulation (100 mg tablet) and the dosing recommendation are the same as those approved for adults.

Tuberculosis is a deadly infectious disease, which claimed the lives of 230,000 children in 2017. Though it is more common in adult patients, all age groups are at risk.

