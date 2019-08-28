James Packer's Crown Resorts stake sale hits regulatory snag

Reuters





Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australia'sCrown Resorts on Thursday said it had been informed that a planned $1.2 billion stake sale by billionaire founder James Packer to Melco Resorts & Entertainment had been delayed.

Melco on Wednesday said the second tranche of the 19.99% stake sale by Packer's Consolidated Press Holdings Pty Ltd would be deferred by up to 60 business days after Australian regulators completed a review of the deal.

An Australian regulator in August said it would investigate Melco's planned purchase in Crown following media reports that Crown had flouted rules to lure big Chinese gamblers to Australia.

The amended agreement showed that the sale would be completed provided regulators have no objections which could restrict its completion.

Crown last week reported a 5% fall in annual profit on less gambling by Chinese tourists.