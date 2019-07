Reuters





LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest automaker Jaguar Land Rover is expected to announce plans next week to build electric cars at its central English Castle Bromwich factory, the Sunday Times reported.

An all-electric version of its XJ luxury saloon will be the first of three new vehicles to be made from a common skeleton followed by a sport utility vehicle, the newspaper said.

The company could not immediately be reached for comment late on Saturday.