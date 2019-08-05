Jacobs (JEC) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, View Up

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. JEC reported better-than-expected results in third-quarter fiscal 2019 (ended Jun 28, 2019). Notably, the company lifted its earnings and adjusted EBITDA guidance for fiscal 2019, given continuous innovation, solid project execution and diversification into new high-margin growth opportunities. Consequently, the stock gained more than 3% in the pre-market trading session post the earnings release.





The company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.25 by 12%. The upsurge was driven by accelerated CH2M cost savings and prudent strategy execution.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Quote

Segmental Performance Drives Revenues



During the reported quarter, Jacobs' revenues came in at $3.17 billion, surpassing the consensus mark of $3.15 billion by 0.7%. The improvement was driven by healthy segmental businesses and the KeyW acquisition. Backlog as of Jun 28, 2019 totaled $22.5 billion, up 8% from $19.8 billion reported in the comparable year-ago period.



Segment Details



Jacobs reports revenues under two segments - Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear (ATN); and Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities (BIAF).



Revenues from the Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear segment of $1,156.5 million (representing 36.5% of total revenues) increased 13.2% year over year. Backlog at the end of the quarter was roughly $8.5 billion, up 18.3% year over year.



Revenues from the Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities segment totaled $2,013.1 million, increasing 5.3% year over year and accounting for 63.5% of revenues in the quarter under review. Backlog at the end of the quarter was roughly $14 billion, up 10.4% year over year.



Margins Profile



In the quarter under review, adjusted gross profit increased 2.9% year over year to $628.6 million. Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses - which grew 2% from the prior-year quarter to $395.8 million - represented 12.5% of its total revenues. Adjusted operating margin contracted 70 basis points to 8.8% in the quarter.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow



At the end of the fiscal third quarter, Jacobs had cash and cash equivalents of $998.2 million, up from $634.9 million at fiscal 2018-end. Long-term debt balance decreased to $1.25 billion at the end of the quarter from $2.14 billion at fiscal 2018-end.



In the fiscal third quarter, the company used cash in operating activities of $165.1 million compared with cash provided by operations of $214.7 million a year ago.



2019 View Up



Jacobs now expects fiscal 2019 pro-forma EPS in the range of $4.75-$5.00, up from prior expectation of $4.45-$4.85. Jacobs also increased the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA guided range to $0.965-$1 billion from $0.92-$1 billion expected earlier.



Zacks Rank & Peer Releases



Currently, Jacobs carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported lower-than-expected results in second-quarter 2019 . During the quarter, adjusted earnings came in at 31 cents per share, missing the consensus estimate of 84 cents by 63.1% and decreasing 47.5% from the year-ago period. Total revenues of $2.84 billion also lagged the consensus mark of $2.89 billion by 1.8%. However, the said metric increased 6.8% year over year.



KBR, Inc. KBR reported strong second-quarter 2019 , buoyed by continued solid organic growth in Government Services and Technology businesses. I t report ed adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. The reported figure also increased 17.1% from 35 cents per share registered a year ago. Total revenues of $1.42 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3.3% and increased 12.2% year over year.



Fluor Corporation FLR reported adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share in second-quarter 2019 , missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 36.5%. The reported figure also deteriorated significantly from the year-ago earnings of 81 cents per share by 59.3%. Revenues during the quarter totaled $4.09 billion, lagging the consensus mark of $4.56 billion by 10.2% and declining 16.2% year over year. The downside was mainly caused by lower contribution from Energy & Chemicals, Government, and Diversified Services segments.



Today's Best Stocks from Zacks



Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2018, while the S&P 500 gained +15.8%, five of our screens returned +38.0%, +61.3%, +61.6%, +68.1%, and +98.3%.



This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 - 2018, while the S&P averaged +4.8% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +56.2% per year.



See their latest picks free >>