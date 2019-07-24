Quantcast

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

By

Shutterstock photo

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. ( JEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.93, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEC was $84.93, representing a -1.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.85 and a 53.94% increase over the 52 week low of $55.17.

JEC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). JEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports JEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.27%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have JEC as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )
  • First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF ( FLM )
  • Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 11.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEC at 5.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines
Referenced Symbols: JEC , LMT , TDG , PKB , FLM , RGI


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar