Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. ( JEC ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $84.93, the dividend yield is .8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEC was $84.93, representing a -1.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $85.85 and a 53.94% increase over the 52 week low of $55.17.

JEC is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation ( LMT ) and Transdigm Group Incorporated ( TDG ). JEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports JEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 5.27%, compared to an industry average of 7.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to JEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JEC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF ( PKB )

First Trust Global Engineering and Construction ETF ( FLM )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials Portfolio ( RGI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 11.15% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JEC at 5.22%.