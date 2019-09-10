InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Jack Ma retires from Alibaba (NYSE: BABA ) news is spreading as the Executive Chairman steps down from the role.

Source: BigTunaOnline / Shutterstock.com

Here's what to know about Jack Ma leaving Alibaba.

Jack Ma is retiring on his 55th birthday, which is today.

This is also Teacher's Day in China, which lines up with Ma previously being a teacher.

To add to this even more, it is also a celebration of Alibaba's 20th anniversary.

Leaving the position of Executive Chairman behind will have him focusing on the Jack Ma Foundation.

This is a charity that was set up by Ma back in 2014.

According to Ma, he took inspiration from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation when creating this charity.

He also has previously said he wanted to retire younger than Bill Gates, who retired from Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ) at the age of 58.

(NASDAQ: ) at the age of 58. Even though he is no longer the Executive Chairman of Alibaba, Jack Ma will still have influence over the company.

This is partially due to him being a member of the Alibaba Partnership, which is a group of people that determine Board members for BABA.

To add to this, he still has more than a 6% stake in BABA stock.

Ma will also still own the parent company of Aliplay, which is used extensively by Alibaba.

While Jack Ma retires from Alibaba, current CEO Daniel Zhang will be taking over the Executive Chairman position.

You can follow theselinks to learn more about the Jack Ma retires from Alibaba news.

BABA stock was down 2% as of Tuesday afternoon.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Jack Ma Retires From Alibaba: 12 Things to Know appeared first on InvestorPlace .