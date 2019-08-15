Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Jack In The Box Inc. ( JACK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JACK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that JACK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $89.34, the dividend yield is 1.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JACK was $89.34, representing a -2.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $91.72 and a 26.24% increase over the 52 week low of $70.77.

JACK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). JACK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37. Zacks Investment Research reports JACK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 14.48%, compared to an industry average of 4.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JACK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.