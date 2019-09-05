Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 06, 2019

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( JKHY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JKHY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JKHY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $145.83, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JKHY was $145.83, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.68 and a 21.32% increase over the 52 week low of $120.20.

JKHY is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ( ADP ) and Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ). JKHY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports JKHY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.77%, compared to an industry average of 39.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JKHY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.