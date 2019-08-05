Jack Henry & Associates Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for JKHY

In trading on Monday, shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Symbol: JKHY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $136.79, changing hands as low as $135.17 per share. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKHY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JKHY's low point in its 52 week range is $120.20 per share, with $163.68 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $135.15.
