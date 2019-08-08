JACK Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $79.99, changing hands as high as $84.66 per share. Jack in the Box, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 12.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JACK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, JACK's low point in its 52 week range is $70.92 per share, with $93.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $83.96.
