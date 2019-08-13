Jabil Inc. (JBL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Jabil Inc. ( JBL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased JBL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that JBL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.9, the dividend yield is 1.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JBL was $27.9, representing a -13.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.24 and a 29.83% increase over the 52 week low of $21.49.

JBL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). JBL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.13. Zacks Investment Research reports JBL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -.69%, compared to an industry average of -14.7%.

Interested in gaining exposure to JBL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JBL as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF ( XMVM )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P MidCap 400 R ( RWK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMVM with an decrease of -3.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JBL at 1.84%.